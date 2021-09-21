Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (1-1). The contest has a 46.5-point over/under.
Odds for Browns vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Cleveland played nine games with more than 46.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 46.5 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 2.3 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 46.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The average over/under the Browns had set in games last year was 1.2 more points than this outing's point total.
- The average total in Bears games in 2020 was 1.7 less points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Browns were favored by 7.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cleveland's games.
- Last year, the Browns racked up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1).
- Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 23.1 points.
- The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per contest (344.9) last year.
- In games that Cleveland picked up over 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Browns had 16 giveaways last year, while the Bears had 18 takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.
- The Bears did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Chicago's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
- The Bears scored 23.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.2 the Browns allowed.
- Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last year when the team scored over 26.2 points.
- The Bears collected 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns gave up per contest (358.4) last season.
- In games that Chicago picked up more than 358.4 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- Last year the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).
Home and road insights
- Cleveland was 6-2 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.
- At home last year, the Browns were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or greater.
- Last season, in eight games at home, Cleveland went over the total five times.
- Browns home games last season averaged 45.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- Chicago was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home last season.
- The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- In eight away games last season, Chicago went over the total five times.
- The average total in Bears away games last season was 45.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
