Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (1-1). The contest has a 46.5-point over/under.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Browns -7.5 46.5

Over/under insights

Cleveland played nine games with more than 46.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 46.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 2.3 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 46.5 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The average over/under the Browns had set in games last year was 1.2 more points than this outing's point total.

The average total in Bears games in 2020 was 1.7 less points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Browns were favored by 7.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cleveland's games.

Last year, the Browns racked up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1).

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 23.1 points.

The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per contest (344.9) last year.

In games that Cleveland picked up over 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Browns had 16 giveaways last year, while the Bears had 18 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Bears did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Chicago's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

The Bears scored 23.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.2 the Browns allowed.

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last year when the team scored over 26.2 points.

The Bears collected 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns gave up per contest (358.4) last season.

In games that Chicago picked up more than 358.4 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Last year the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Cleveland was 6-2 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.

At home last year, the Browns were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or greater.

Last season, in eight games at home, Cleveland went over the total five times.

Browns home games last season averaged 45.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Chicago was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home last season.

The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In eight away games last season, Chicago went over the total five times.

The average total in Bears away games last season was 45.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

