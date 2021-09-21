Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) are 4-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4 51.5

Over/under insights

Dallas played eight games with over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 fewer points per game (45.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 51.5 points.

The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set in this game.

The Cowboys' average point total in outings last year was 48.9, 2.6 points below the total in this game.

The average point total for the Eagles in 2020 was 5.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas covered five times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Cowboys did not cover the spread when favored by 4 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Last season, nine of Dallas' games went over the point total.

Last year, the Cowboys averaged just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1).

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team put up over 26.1 points.

The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last season, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles allowed per outing.

When Dallas picked up over 363.1 yards last year, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last year hit the over.

The Eagles racked up 20.9 points per game last season, 8.7 fewer than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).

The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per contest last year.

In games that Philadelphia churned out over 386.4 yards last year, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last season the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Dallas was 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home last year, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1).

Dallas hit the over in six of eight home games last season.

The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

On the road last season, Philadelphia had just one win against the spread and was 1-7 overall.

The Eagles were winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more away from home.

Last season, in four of eight away games Philadelphia went over the total.

Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

