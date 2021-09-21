Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Denver Broncos (2-0). The total is 41.5 points for this game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -11 41.5

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponent combined to score over 41.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in nine of 16 games last season.

A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) had more than 41.5 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 35.4 points per game a season ago, 6.1 fewer points than the over/under of 41.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 15.0 more points per game last season (56.5) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.

The Broncos' average point total in outings last year was 45.5, 4.0 points higher than the over/under in this game.

Jets games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.9 points, 3.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

A total of eight of Denver's games last season went over the point total.

The Broncos scored 20.2 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Jets surrendered per matchup (28.6).

When Denver recorded over 28.6 points last season, it was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos averaged 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last season.

In games that Denver churned out more than 387.6 yards last season, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).

Jets stats and trends

New York put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Jets covered the spread once last year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Jets averaged 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos gave up (27.9).

New York was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall in games when it scored more than 27.9 points last season.

The Jets averaged 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos allowed (367.9) per contest last year.

The Jets turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos forced turnovers (16) last year.

Home and road insights

Denver was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last year.

In eight home games last season, Denver hit the over four times.

Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Away from home last season, New York had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.

Last season, in three of eight road games New York went over the total.

Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

