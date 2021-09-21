Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) the edge when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in a matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -6.5 55.5

Over/under insights

Out of 19 games last season, Kansas City had eight with more than 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Eight of Los Angeles' 16 games last season had more than 55.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.9 fewer points per game (53.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 55.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 6.3 less points per game (49.2) last season than this game's over/under of 55.5 points.

The average point total for Chiefs games last year was 3.9 fewer points than the total of 55.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Chargers in 2020 was 8.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Chiefs covered the spread four times last season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

A total of eight of Kansas City's games last season went over the point total.

The Chiefs averaged 29.6 points per game last year, three more than the Chargers surrendered per contest (26.6).

Kansas City was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scored more than 26.6 points last season.

The Chiefs averaged 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers allowed per contest (343.4) last year.

Kansas City was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall when the team picked up over 343.4 yards last year.

Last year the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Chargers were 3-0 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

In Los Angeles' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6) last year.

Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it put up over 22.6 points last year.

The Chargers collected 382.1 yards per game last season, 23.8 more yards than the 358.3 the Chiefs allowed per matchup.

When Los Angeles totaled more than 358.3 yards last year, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last year, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Kansas City was 6-2 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last season.

The Chiefs were 3-4 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more at home last season.

Last year, in eight games at home, Kansas City went over the total four times.

Last season, Chiefs home games averaged 50.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

Last year on the road, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

On the road, the Chargers were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles went over the total in six of eight away games last season.

Last season, Chargers away games averaged 46.5 points, 9.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.