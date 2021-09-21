Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins (1-1). The over/under for the game is set at 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -3.5 45

Over/under insights

Last year, Las Vegas' games went over 45 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 15 (out of 16) times.

Last year, nine of Miami's 16 games had a combined total higher than 45 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 52.4 points per game a season ago, 7.4 more points than the total of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 51 points per game last season, six more than the over/under in this game.

The average total the Raiders had set in matchups last year was 5.8 more points than this outing's point total.

Dolphins games in 2020 averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders were favored by 3.5 points or more last season three times and failed to cover in all three.

A total of 13 of Las Vegas' games last season hit the over.

Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).

When Las Vegas recorded over 21.1 points last season, it was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.

Las Vegas was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picked up over 367.9 yards last year.

The Raiders had 26 giveaways last year, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami put together an 11-5-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Dolphins had an ATS record of 5-2.

Last season, seven of Miami's games hit the over.

Last year the Dolphins racked up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders gave up (29.9).

Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when the team put up over 29.9 points.

The Dolphins racked up 339 yards per game last year, 50.1 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders gave up per matchup.

In games that Miami totaled over 389.1 yards last year, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.

The Raiders were winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home last season.

Last year, Las Vegas went over the total in seven of eight home games.

Last season, Raiders home games averaged 51.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (45).

In away games last season, Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Dolphins had one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Miami hit the over in four of eight road games last year.

The average point total in Dolphins away games last season was 46.8 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.