Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.
Odds for Rams vs. Buccaneers
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles games finished over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, three times (out of 18) last year.
- Seven of Tampa Bay's 20 games last season went over 54.5 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 0.4 fewer points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 13.8 fewer points per game (40.7) last season than this game's over/under of 54.5 points.
- The average point total for Rams games last year was 7.2 less points than the total of 54.5 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Buccaneers in 2020 was 5.2 points less than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 5-5.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Los Angeles' games.
- Last year, the Rams racked up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).
- Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team put up more than 22.2 points.
- The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per matchup (327.1) last year.
- Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team picked up over 327.1 yards last year.
- Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.
- The Buccaneers put up 30.8 points per game last year, 12.3 more than the Rams gave up (18.5).
- Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall in games when it put up more than 18.5 points last season.
- The Buccaneers averaged 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per outing (281.9) last season.
- Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team piled up over 281.9 yards last year.
- The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.
- Last year, as 1.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams were 3-3 ATS.
- Los Angeles did not hit the over in eight home games last season.
- Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- Away from home last season, Tampa Bay was 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
- Last season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Buccaneers were 4-3 ATS.
- Last year, in five of eight away games Tampa Bay hit the over.
- The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
