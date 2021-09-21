Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are close favorites (-1.5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Buccaneers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Rams -1.5 54.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles games finished over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, three times (out of 18) last year.

Seven of Tampa Bay's 20 games last season went over 54.5 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 0.4 fewer points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 13.8 fewer points per game (40.7) last season than this game's over/under of 54.5 points.

The average point total for Rams games last year was 7.2 less points than the total of 54.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Buccaneers in 2020 was 5.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 5-5.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Los Angeles' games.

Last year, the Rams racked up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team put up more than 22.2 points.

The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per matchup (327.1) last year.

Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team picked up over 327.1 yards last year.

Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.

The Buccaneers put up 30.8 points per game last year, 12.3 more than the Rams gave up (18.5).

Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall in games when it put up more than 18.5 points last season.

The Buccaneers averaged 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per outing (281.9) last season.

Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team piled up over 281.9 yards last year.

The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last season.

Last year, as 1.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams were 3-3 ATS.

Los Angeles did not hit the over in eight home games last season.

Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Away from home last season, Tampa Bay was 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

Last season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Buccaneers were 4-3 ATS.

Last year, in five of eight away games Tampa Bay hit the over.

The average total in Buccaneers away games last season was 48.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.