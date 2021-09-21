New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New England Patriots (1-1) are just 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A 43-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Patriots vs. Saints
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-2.5
43
Over/under insights
- Last year, New England's games went over 43 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven (out of 16) times.
- Last year, 11 of New Orleans' 18 matchups went over 43 total points scored.
- The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 7.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (43.2) than this game's total of 43 points.
- The average point total in Patriots games last year was 1.8 more points than the total of 43 in this matchup.
- Saints games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Patriots covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- New England's games hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
- The Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1) last season.
- New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team recorded over 21.1 points.
- The Patriots averaged only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last season.
- New England was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piled up over 310.9 yards last year.
- The Patriots had 19 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Saints covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Last season, 10 of New Orleans' games went over the point total.
- Last year the Saints averaged eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots allowed (22.1).
- New Orleans was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall in games when it recorded over 22.1 points last season.
- The Saints collected 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per matchup (353.8) last season.
- In games that New Orleans picked up more than 353.8 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
- The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- New England was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last year.
- The Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home last season.
- New England went over the total twice in eight home games last season.
- The average point total in Patriots home games last season was 44.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- Last season in away games, New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- On the road, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.
- Last year, in eight away games, New Orleans hit the over four times.
- Last season, Saints away games averaged 45.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (43).
