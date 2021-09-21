New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-1) are just 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A 43-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -2.5 43

Over/under insights

Last year, New England's games went over 43 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven (out of 16) times.

Last year, 11 of New Orleans' 18 matchups went over 43 total points scored.

The Patriots and the Saints combined to average 7.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (43.2) than this game's total of 43 points.

The average point total in Patriots games last year was 1.8 more points than the total of 43 in this matchup.

Saints games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots stats and trends

New England covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Patriots covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

New England's games hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

The Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1) last season.

New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team recorded over 21.1 points.

The Patriots averaged only 16.4 more yards per game (327.3) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last season.

New England was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piled up over 310.9 yards last year.

The Patriots had 19 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Saints covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Last season, 10 of New Orleans' games went over the point total.

Last year the Saints averaged eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots allowed (22.1).

New Orleans was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall in games when it recorded over 22.1 points last season.

The Saints collected 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per matchup (353.8) last season.

In games that New Orleans picked up more than 353.8 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last year.

The Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home last season.

New England went over the total twice in eight home games last season.

The average point total in Patriots home games last season was 44.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Last season in away games, New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

On the road, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.

Last year, in eight away games, New Orleans hit the over four times.

Last season, Saints away games averaged 45.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.