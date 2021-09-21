New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest's point total is 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Giants -3.5 48

Over/under insights

New York and its opponent combined to score over 48 points, the current matchup's total, twice last year.

Atlanta's games went over 48 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last season.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.7 fewer points per game (42.3) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (48.2) than this game's over/under of 48 points.

The average point total in Giants games last year was 2.7 less points than the total of 48 in this matchup.

Falcons games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 51.4 points, 3.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Giants stats and trends

New York won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Giants did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three out of 16 times last season.

The Giants racked up 17.5 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrendered per outing (25.9).

New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall last season when the team notched over 25.9 points.

The Giants racked up 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons gave up per contest (398.4) last season.

The Giants turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Falcons forced a turnover (21) last year.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Falcons covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Atlanta's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Falcons scored just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants surrendered (22.3).

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team scored more than 22.3 points.

The Falcons racked up 368.4 yards per game last season, just 19.1 more than the 349.3 the Giants allowed per contest.

In games that Atlanta churned out over 349.3 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last year, four fewer times than the Giants forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

At home last year, New York was 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

New York went over the total twice in eight home games last year.

The average total in Giants home games last season was 44.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

Atlanta was 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.

Last year, in eight away games, Atlanta went over the total three times.

Falcons away games last season averaged 52.4 total points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.