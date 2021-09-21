Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 4.5 points. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this game.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -4.5 44.5

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh games finished over 44.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, 10 times (out of 17) last season.

Eight of Cincinnati's 16 games last season went over 44.5 total points scored.

The Steelers and the Bengals combined to average 0.9 more points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (46) than this game's over/under of 44.5 points.

The Steelers' average point total in outings last year was 44.9, 0.4 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average total for Bengals games in 2020 was 1.3 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites last season, the Steelers had an ATS record of 4-6.

Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The Steelers scored just 0.5 fewer points per game (26) than the Bengals allowed (26.5) last year.

Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team notched over 26.5 points.

The Steelers collected 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last season.

In games that Pittsburgh picked up more than 389.2 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

The Bengals were 7-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The Bengals racked up just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers surrendered (19.5) last year.

Cincinnati was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall last year when the team recorded over 19.5 points.

The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, just 14 more than the 305.8 the Steelers gave up per contest.

When Cincinnati piled up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last season the Bengals had 24 turnovers, three fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh was 5-3 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last year.

At home last season, the Steelers had two wins ATS (2-3) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Pittsburgh went over the total in five of eight home games last season.

Steelers home games last season averaged 44.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Cincinnati was 4-4 against the spread, and 1-6-1 overall, away from home last season.

In eight away games last year, Cincinnati hit the over four times.

The average point total in Bengals away games last season was 46.0 points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

