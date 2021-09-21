San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (0-1) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). The game has a point total of 47.5.
Odds for 49ers vs. Packers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3.5
47.5
Over/under insights
- San Francisco played six games with more than 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Green Bay played 14 games last year (77.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 55.3 points per game a season ago, 7.8 more points than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- The 49ers and the Packers saw their opponents average a combined 47.5 points per game last season, the same as the point total set for this game.
- The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 0.4 points less than the total in this game.
- The average total in Packers games in 2020 was 3.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- The 49ers were favored by 3.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.
- The 49ers racked up 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers allowed.
- San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team recorded over 23.1 points.
- The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334) last season.
- San Francisco was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when the team piled up more than 334 yards last season.
- The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Packers won their only game last season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- A total of nine of Green Bay's games last season went over the point total.
- The Packers racked up 31.8 points per game last season, 7.4 more than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
- When Green Bay put up more than 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
- The Packers racked up 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers gave up per outing (314.4) last season.
- When Green Bay piled up over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
- The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, San Francisco had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.
- At home last year, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- In eight games at home last year, San Francisco hit the over four times.
- The average point total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
- The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Green Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last season.
- Packers away games last season averaged 51.4 total points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
