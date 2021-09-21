Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). The game has a point total of 47.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 47.5

Over/under insights

San Francisco played six games with more than 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Green Bay played 14 games last year (77.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 55.3 points per game a season ago, 7.8 more points than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.

The 49ers and the Packers saw their opponents average a combined 47.5 points per game last season, the same as the point total set for this game.

The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 0.4 points less than the total in this game.

The average total in Packers games in 2020 was 3.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers were favored by 3.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.

The 49ers racked up 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers allowed.

San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team recorded over 23.1 points.

The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334) last season.

San Francisco was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when the team piled up more than 334 yards last season.

The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Packers won their only game last season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of nine of Green Bay's games last season went over the point total.

The Packers racked up 31.8 points per game last season, 7.4 more than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

When Green Bay put up more than 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers racked up 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers gave up per outing (314.4) last season.

When Green Bay piled up over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, San Francisco had two wins against the spread and was 1-7 overall.

At home last year, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

In eight games at home last year, San Francisco hit the over four times.

The average point total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Green Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last season.

Packers away games last season averaged 51.4 total points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

