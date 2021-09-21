Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are small favorites (-1.5) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest's over/under is 55.5.
Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-1.5
55.5
Over/under insights
- Last year, Seattle's games went over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, six (out of 17) times.
- Minnesota's games went over 55.5 total points scored in seven of 16 matchups last year.
- The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.1 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.6 fewer points per game (52.9) last season than this matchup's total of 55.5 points.
- The average point total for Seahawks games last year was 4.2 less points than the over/under of 55.5 in this matchup.
- Vikings games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.0 points, 5.5 less than the point total in this matchup.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks had an ATS record of 6-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.
- Last season, seven of Seattle's games went over the point total.
- The Seahawks racked up 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 29.7 per contest the Vikings surrendered.
- Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team scored more than 29.7 points.
- The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per contest (393.3) last year.
- Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totaled over 393.3 yards last year.
- The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota covered six times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
- The Vikings covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 16 times last year.
- The Vikings averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2) last year.
- Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall last year when the team notched more than 23.2 points.
- The Vikings racked up 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks gave up per matchup.
- Minnesota was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team picked up more than 380.6 yards last year.
- The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last year.
Home and road insights
- Minnesota covered the spread twice at home, and was 3-5 overall there, last season.
- At home last season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6).
- In seven of eight games at home last season, Minnesota went over the total.
- Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).
- In away games last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.
- The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- In eight road games last year, Seattle went over the total four times.
- The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).
