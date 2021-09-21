Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are small favorites (-1.5) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest's over/under is 55.5.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -1.5 55.5

Over/under insights

Last year, Seattle's games went over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, six (out of 17) times.

Minnesota's games went over 55.5 total points scored in seven of 16 matchups last year.

The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.1 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.6 fewer points per game (52.9) last season than this matchup's total of 55.5 points.

The average point total for Seahawks games last year was 4.2 less points than the over/under of 55.5 in this matchup.

Vikings games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.0 points, 5.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks had an ATS record of 6-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, seven of Seattle's games went over the point total.

The Seahawks racked up 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 29.7 per contest the Vikings surrendered.

Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team scored more than 29.7 points.

The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per contest (393.3) last year.

Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totaled over 393.3 yards last year.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota covered six times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Vikings covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 16 times last year.

The Vikings averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2) last year.

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall last year when the team notched more than 23.2 points.

The Vikings racked up 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks gave up per matchup.

Minnesota was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team picked up more than 380.6 yards last year.

The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last year.

Home and road insights

Minnesota covered the spread twice at home, and was 3-5 overall there, last season.

At home last season, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6).

In seven of eight games at home last season, Minnesota went over the total.

Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

In away games last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.

The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In eight road games last year, Seattle went over the total four times.

The average total in Seahawks away games last season was 50.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).

