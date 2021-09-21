Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill (17) talk as they face the Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 146

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road AFC South matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The game's point total is set at 48.5.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Total Titans -5.5 48.5

Over/under insights

Tennessee played 13 games with over 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Last year, nine of Indianapolis' 17 matchups went over 48.5 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 58.9 points per game a season ago, 10.4 more points than the total of 48.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, 1.5 more than the point total for this game.

The average total the Titans had set in games last year was 1.8 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Colts games in 2020 was 0.5 less points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites last season.

Tennessee's games went over the point total 12 out of 16 times last season.

The Titans racked up 30.7 points per game last year, 8.1 more than the Colts gave up per contest (22.6).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team put up over 22.6 points.

The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per matchup (332.1) last season.

In games that Tennessee picked up over 332.1 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last year, while the Colts had 25 takeaways.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Colts were an underdog by 5.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Last season, nine of Indianapolis' games hit the over.

The Colts put up just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans gave up (27.4) last season.

When Indianapolis scored over 27.4 points last year, it was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans gave up (398.3) per contest last season.

Indianapolis was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picked up more than 398.3 yards last season.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Tennessee was 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home last year.

At home last season, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

Last year, in eight games at home, Tennessee went over the total six times.

The average point total in Titans home games last season was 50.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

On the road last season, Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Indianapolis hit the over in six of eight away games last season.

Last season, Colts away games averaged 47.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

