Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Air Force Falcons (2-1). The over/under is 54.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 3.7 points above the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

So far this year Air Force has one win against the spread.

The Falcons have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

This year, the Falcons rack up 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls allow (18.3).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons average 421.0 yards per game, 72.0 more yards than the 349.0 the Owls allow per contest.

In games that Air Force churns out over 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida Atlantic has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls put up 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons surrender (22.0).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 22.0 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect 480.3 yards per game, 152.6 more yards than the 327.7 the Falcons give up.

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 327.7 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats