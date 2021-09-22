Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) tips the ball away Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 49

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) are heavy 45.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0). The point total is 58.5 for the contest.

Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points just twice this season.

Southern Miss' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 36 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.0 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered the spread one time this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 45.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (17.3).

When Alabama records more than 17.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 168.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (248.3).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 248.3 yards.

The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Southern Miss' games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Golden Eagles average just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.7).

The Golden Eagles average 22.7 fewer yards per game (284.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (307.0).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).

Season Stats