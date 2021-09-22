Sep 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) walks off the field after losing to the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1). The total for this matchup has been set at 59 points.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -7 59

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 59 points in a game this year.

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 18.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Thundering Herd have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers put up 33.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (19.7).

When Appalachian State scores more than 19.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 67.0 more yards per game (446.3) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.3).

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 379.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (5).

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Thundering Herd rack up 43.7 points per game, 25.7 more than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).

When Marshall records more than 18.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 603.7 yards per game, 254.7 more yards than the 349.0 the Mountaineers give up.

When Marshall piles up more than 349.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

Season Stats