The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 8.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The game's over/under is 48.5.
Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-8.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.
- Miami (OH)'s games have gone over 48.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 23.1 points lower than the two team's combined 71.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 50.5 points, a number two points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Black Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Black Knights average 44.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the RedHawks surrender per outing (29).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29 points.
- The Black Knights average 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks allow per outing (348.3).
- In games that Army piles up over 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the RedHawks average 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights allow (22).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The RedHawks collect 380.7 yards per game, 87.7 more yards than the 293 the Black Knights allow.
- In games that Miami (OH) churns out more than 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The RedHawks have three giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have four takeaways .
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
29
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
293
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.3
1
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
3