Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken (right) speaks to his team in the locker room after defeating the UConn Huskies at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 8.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). The game's over/under is 48.5.

Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Army -8.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.

Miami (OH)'s games have gone over 48.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 23.1 points lower than the two team's combined 71.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 50.5 points, a number two points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Black Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Black Knights average 44.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the RedHawks surrender per outing (29).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29 points.

The Black Knights average 77 more yards per game (425.3) than the RedHawks allow per outing (348.3).

In games that Army piles up over 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the RedHawks average 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights allow (22).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The RedHawks collect 380.7 yards per game, 87.7 more yards than the 293 the Black Knights allow.

In games that Miami (OH) churns out more than 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The RedHawks have three giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have four takeaways .

