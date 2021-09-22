Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) are facing tough odds as 27-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1). The over/under is 57 in this game.

Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just two times this season.

Georgia State's games have gone over 57 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.8, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

So far this season Auburn has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers score 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers surrender (37.0).

Auburn is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.

The Tigers average 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers give up per matchup.

In games that Auburn amasses over 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has covered the spread once this season.

Georgia State's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers average 15.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the Tigers give up (12.7).

When Georgia State records more than 12.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 295.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 253.3 the Tigers allow.

When Georgia State totals more than 253.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

