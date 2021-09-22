The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) are facing tough odds as 27-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1). The over/under is 57 in this game.
Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-27
57
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just two times this season.
- Georgia State's games have gone over 57 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.
- The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.8, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- So far this season Auburn has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tigers score 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers surrender (37.0).
- Auburn is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.
- The Tigers average 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers give up per matchup.
- In games that Auburn amasses over 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has covered the spread once this season.
- Georgia State's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Panthers average 15.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the Tigers give up (12.7).
- When Georgia State records more than 12.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 295.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 253.3 the Tigers allow.
- When Georgia State totals more than 253.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Georgia State
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.7
12.7
Avg. Points Allowed
37.0
506.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.0
253.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.0
2
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
2