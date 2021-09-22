Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) tackles Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) are 9-point favorites when they visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. An over/under of 70 is set in the contest.

Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9 70

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in a game this year.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 54 points per game, 16 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

So far this year Boise State has two wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos put up 4.3 more points per game (35) than the Aggies surrender (30.7).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.7 points.

The Broncos collect 349 yards per game, 123.3 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Aggies allow per contest.

The Broncos have four giveaways this season, while the Aggies have five takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has three wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Aggies score 17.7 more points per game (41) than the Broncos give up (23.3).

When Utah State records more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 151.0 more yards per game (563.3) than the Broncos give up (412.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 412.3 yards.

This year the Aggies have four turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Season Stats