The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 13.5-point underdog. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -13.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games have gone over 51.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 5.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.8 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 56.3, 4.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulls score just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs give up (31.3).

The Bulls collect 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs give up per contest (321.0).

When Buffalo piles up more than 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over two times, while the Monarchs have forced two.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this year Old Dominion has one win against the spread.

The Monarchs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Monarchs average 3.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Bulls allow (21.0).

The Monarchs rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (348.3) than the Bulls allow per outing (352.3).

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (2).

Season Stats