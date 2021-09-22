The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 13.5-point underdog. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-13.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 51.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 5.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.8 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 56.3, 4.8 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The 57.2 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Bulls score just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs give up (31.3).
- The Bulls collect 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs give up per contest (321.0).
- When Buffalo piles up more than 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over two times, while the Monarchs have forced two.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- So far this year Old Dominion has one win against the spread.
- The Monarchs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Monarchs average 3.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Bulls allow (21.0).
- The Monarchs rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (348.3) than the Bulls allow per outing (352.3).
- This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Bulls' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Old Dominion
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
445.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.0
2
Giveaways
3
2
Takeaways
2