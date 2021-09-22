Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-2) are double-digit, 10-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2). The over/under is set at 56 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -10 56

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Chippewas have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas score just one more point per game (30) than the Panthers surrender (29).

The Chippewas collect 21 more yards per game (424.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (403.7).

In games that Central Michigan totals more than 403.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (1).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International is winless against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Panthers average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 the Chippewas allow.

The Panthers rack up 59.6 more yards per game (413.3) than the Chippewas allow per outing (353.7).

When Florida International piles up more than 353.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Chippewas' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats