Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Middle Tennessee is a 3-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 56 points.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3 56

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points only once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.0 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Friday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 57.0 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

So far this year Charlotte has two wins against the spread.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The 49ers put up just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders give up (25.7).

Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The 49ers rack up 39.6 more yards per game (409.3) than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (369.7).

Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 369.7 yards.

This year, the 49ers have three turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (7).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Blue Raiders average 6.4 more points per game (25.7) than the 49ers surrender (19.3).

The Blue Raiders average 113.6 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the 49ers give up per matchup (410.3).

The Blue Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .

Season Stats