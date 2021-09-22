ACC foes meet when the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson is favored by 10 points. The contest has an over/under of 47.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. NC State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-10
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more only once this season.
- NC State's games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 7.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 30.2 points above the 17.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- This year, the Tigers score 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (10.3).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 10.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 322.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 261.0 the Wolf Pack allow per matchup.
- In games that Clemson picks up over 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
NC State Stats and Trends
- So far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 33.3 points per game, 26.3 more than the Tigers surrender (7.0).
- When NC State puts up more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (266.7).
- When NC State totals over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|NC State
22.0
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
7.0
Avg. Points Allowed
10.3
322.7
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
266.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
261.0
5
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
4