Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson is favored by 10 points. The contest has an over/under of 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. NC State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more only once this season.

NC State's games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 7.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 30.2 points above the 17.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Tigers score 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (10.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 322.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 261.0 the Wolf Pack allow per matchup.

In games that Clemson picks up over 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

NC State Stats and Trends

So far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.

NC State's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 33.3 points per game, 26.3 more than the Tigers surrender (7.0).

When NC State puts up more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (266.7).

When NC State totals over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats