The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) are massive 36-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-3). The game has a 66-point over/under.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- UMass' games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, two less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 56.5 points, 9.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Chanticleers average 43 points per game, three fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (46).
- Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 46 points.
- The Chanticleers collect 20.3 fewer yards per game (504.7), than the Minutemen give up per contest (525).
- The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in two chances).
- UMass' games this season have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- The Minutemen average just 0.7 more points per game (21) than the Chanticleers give up (20.3).
- When UMass puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Minutemen collect only two more yards per game (354.3) than the Chanticleers give up (352.3).
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UMass
43
Avg. Points Scored
21
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
46
504.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
525
2
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
5