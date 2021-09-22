Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) are massive 36-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-3). The game has a 66-point over/under.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -36 66

Over/Under Insights

UMass' games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, two less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 56.5 points, 9.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Chanticleers average 43 points per game, three fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (46).

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 46 points.

The Chanticleers collect 20.3 fewer yards per game (504.7), than the Minutemen give up per contest (525).

The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread two times this season.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in two chances).

UMass' games this season have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Minutemen average just 0.7 more points per game (21) than the Chanticleers give up (20.3).

When UMass puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen collect only two more yards per game (354.3) than the Chanticleers give up (352.3).

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Season Stats