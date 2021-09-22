The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are heavy 16-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). The contest's over/under is 57.5.
Odds for Duke vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-16
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Duke and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Blue Devils games have an average total of 55.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Blue Devils covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Blue Devils rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Jayhawks allow.
- The Blue Devils collect 523.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 433.0 the Jayhawks allow per contest.
- Duke is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 433.0 yards.
- This year, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (3).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas is winless against the spread this year.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- The Jayhawks put up 8.4 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Blue Devils surrender (23.7).
- The Jayhawks collect 108.7 fewer yards per game (274.3) than the Blue Devils give up (383.0).
- The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|Duke
|Stats
|Kansas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
523.7
Avg. Total Yards
274.3
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
5
Giveaways
1
5
Takeaways
3