Duke vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are heavy 16-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). The contest's over/under is 57.5.

Odds for Duke vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Duke -16 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Duke and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Blue Devils games have an average total of 55.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has covered the spread two times this year.

The Blue Devils covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Blue Devils rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Jayhawks allow.

The Blue Devils collect 523.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 433.0 the Jayhawks allow per contest.

Duke is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 433.0 yards.

This year, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (3).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Jayhawks put up 8.4 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Blue Devils surrender (23.7).

The Jayhawks collect 108.7 fewer yards per game (274.3) than the Blue Devils give up (383.0).

The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .

Season Stats