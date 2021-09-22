Wisconsin Badger defenders swarm Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Zach Westmoreland (84) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 3330 101121wag

The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1). The contest has an over/under of 62 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6.5 62

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62 .

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Eagles rack up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per contest the Bobcats allow.

When Eastern Michigan records more than 29.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles average 336.3 yards per game, 77.4 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Bobcats put up per game (25.7) than the Eagles allow (25.7).

The Bobcats rack up 343.7 yards per game, 99.3 fewer yards than the 443.0 the Eagles give up.

The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Season Stats