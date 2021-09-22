The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1). The contest has an over/under of 62 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Eastern Michigan
-6.5
62
Over/Under Insights
- Texas State's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.7 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.3, 7.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- The Eagles rack up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per contest the Bobcats allow.
- When Eastern Michigan records more than 29.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 336.3 yards per game, 77.4 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Eastern Michigan at SISportsbook.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Texas State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Bobcats put up per game (25.7) than the Eagles allow (25.7).
- The Bobcats rack up 343.7 yards per game, 99.3 fewer yards than the 443.0 the Eagles give up.
- The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Texas State
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.3
336.3
Avg. Total Yards
343.7
443.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.7
4
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
7