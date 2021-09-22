Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 2

SEC rivals square off when the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is favored by 18.5 points. The over/under is set at 63 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -18.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have not yet scored more than 63 points in a game this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78, is 15.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.6 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 56.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Gators are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Gators put up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers allow (15.7).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.7 points.

The Gators average 552.7 yards per game, 287.7 more yards than the 265.0 the Volunteers give up per matchup.

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 265.0 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers average 42.7 points per game, 21.0 more than the Gators surrender (21.7).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Volunteers rack up 102.0 more yards per game (422.0) than the Gators allow per matchup (320.0).

In games that Tennessee piles up over 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats