Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 30.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 58.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -30.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Friday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 58.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is one point lower than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 54.3 average total in Rebels games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Fresno State is undefeated against the spread.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 30.5 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs score three more points per game (43) than the Rebels allow (40).

When Fresno State puts up more than 40 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 537.8 yards per game, 62.5 more yards than the 475.3 the Rebels give up per matchup.

Fresno State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 475.3 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UNLV has one win against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

This year the Rebels score 4.2 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Bulldogs give up (19.5).

The Rebels average 75.5 fewer yards per game (208) than the Bulldogs give up (283.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats