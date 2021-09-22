Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) breaks tackles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Georgia is favored by 35.5 points. A total of 53 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -35.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points just two times this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is one point fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 36 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 47.7 points this season, 5.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53 over/under in this game is 2.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Commodores games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores give up (28.3).

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 428.7 yards per game, 35 more yards than the 393.7 the Commodores allow per contest.

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 393.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once this year.

This year the Commodores rack up nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (7.7).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 7.7 points.

The Commodores rack up 132.4 more yards per game (353.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (221.3).

When Vanderbilt amasses over 221.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Commodores have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Season Stats