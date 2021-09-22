Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 17-point underdog. The over/under for the game is set at 61.5.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -17 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 61.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.1 points per game, 16.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 65.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 54.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Hawaii has one win against the spread.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies give up (31.8).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (416.3), than the Aggies give up per outing (450.5).

When Hawaii totals more than 450.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (8).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 17 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies put up 20.3 points per game, 15.0 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (35.3).

The Aggies rack up 95.5 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (429.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats