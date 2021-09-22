Sep 18, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) are 20-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. A total of 48 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Houston -20 48

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points only two times this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.7 points per game, 6.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.7, 7.7 points more than Saturday's total of 48.

The 48 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 42.3 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 20 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars put up 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Midshipmen surrender.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.0 points.

The Cougars rack up 355.3 yards per game, just 10.8 more than the 344.5 the Midshipmen allow per matchup.

In games that Houston amasses over 344.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (3).

Navy Stats and Trends

So far this season Navy is winless against the spread.

This year the Midshipmen put up 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars surrender (15.0).

The Midshipmen rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Cougars give up per matchup (230.0).

This year the Midshipmen have three turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (5).

Season Stats