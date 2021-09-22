Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts towards punter James Evans (94) during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). An over/under of 63.5 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -9 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Indiana and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.7, is 12.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.3 points greater than the 58.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 49.8, 13.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 11.5 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Hoosiers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Hoosiers average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 29.5 per outing the Hilltoppers surrender.

The Hoosiers collect 90.3 fewer yards per game (315.7), than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (406.0).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Indiana at SISportsbook.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

The Hilltoppers put up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers give up (28.7).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 234.7 more yards per game (532.0) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (297.3).

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 297.3 yards.

The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats