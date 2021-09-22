Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are an overwhelming 23-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 34 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 11.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played three games, with three wins against the spread.

Iowa's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Hawkeyes rack up 30.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the Rams give up per outing (24.0).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 298.0 yards per game, 68.3 fewer yards than the 366.3 the Rams give up per contest.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Rams average 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes give up (10.0).

When Colorado State records more than 10.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams collect 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (278.7).

In games that Colorado State churns out more than 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats