Oddsmakers give the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) the edge when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium. Iowa State is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 73.7 points per game, 26.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 24.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.9 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 52.2 points, 4.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Iowa State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

This year, the Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears give up (11.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 11.3 points.

The Cyclones collect 389.0 yards per game, 161.7 more yards than the 227.3 the Bears allow per outing.

In games that Iowa State amasses more than 227.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over five times, while the Bears have forced five.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Bears put up 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones allow (13.3).

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 13.3 points.

The Bears collect 366.0 more yards per game (558.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (192.7).

In games that Baylor piles up more than 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cyclones.

Season Stats