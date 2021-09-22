Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans during Cat Walk before the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 48.5 points.

Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.

Saturday's total is 13.8 points lower than the two team's combined 62.3 points per game average.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

So far this season Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wildcats score 36.0 points per game, 17.0 more than the Gamecocks surrender per matchup (19.0).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 188.6 more yards per game (476.3) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (287.7).

When Kentucky churns out more than 287.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

The Gamecocks score 26.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats surrender (20.3).

The Gamecocks average 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats give up (274.7).

When South Carolina amasses more than 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

