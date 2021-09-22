Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Syracuse Orange (2-1). The point total for the outing is set at 52.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

Friday's total is 18.2 points lower than the two team's combined 70.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 29 points per game, 23.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.5, five points above Friday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Liberty is undefeated against the spread.

The Flames have been favored by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Flames rack up 38 points per game, 21.3 more than the Orange allow per matchup (16.7).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.7 points.

The Flames rack up 210 more yards per game (435.3) than the Orange allow per matchup (225.3).

In games that Liberty picks up over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

So far this year Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Orange put up 20.4 more points per game (32.7) than the Flames surrender (12.3).

When Syracuse puts up more than 12.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Orange collect 421.3 yards per game, 187.3 more yards than the 234 the Flames allow.

When Syracuse picks up over 234 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Season Stats