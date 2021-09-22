Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are two-touchdown underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The total is 53.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -14 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 53.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 6.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.8 points under the 61.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 4.7 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Eagles surrender (36.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 438.0 yards per game, 95.7 fewer yards than the 533.7 the Eagles allow per contest.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14 points or more.

The Eagles rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (25.3).

The Eagles average 330.0 yards per game, 68.7 fewer yards than the 398.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 2 turnovers.

Season Stats