Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Joe Aillet Stadium. North Texas is a 12-point underdog. The total is 64.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -12 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 68.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 62.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Bulldogs average 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (29.7).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 433.3 yards per game, 20.4 fewer yards than the 453.7 the Mean Green give up per contest.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times this season, four fewer than the Mean Green have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is winless against the spread this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 12 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Mean Green average 18.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (38.7).

The Mean Green average 118.0 fewer yards per game (417.7) than the Bulldogs give up (535.7).

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats