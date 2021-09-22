Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield (right) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Francis Sherman (left) against the UCF Knights during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a close contest between ACC foes when the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 1.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 62.5 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -1.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida State's games have gone over 62.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points higher than the combined 55 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 3.5 points more than the 59 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Cardinals average the same number of points per game that the Seminoles give up (32.0).

The Cardinals average only 10.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Seminoles allow per outing (421.7).

When Louisville churns out over 421.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, while the Seminoles have forced four.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has one win against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Seminoles rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Cardinals give up (27.0).

The Seminoles average 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (406.7).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats