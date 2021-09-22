Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Troy Brown (8) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between SEC foes when the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 57 points for the game.

Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total LSU -2.5 57

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is nine points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10 points greater than the 47 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 65.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread one time this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

LSU's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers score 36.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender per matchup (25).

LSU is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25 points.

The Tigers collect 73 more yards per game (389.7) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (316.7).

LSU is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 316.7 yards.

This year, the Tigers have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs rack up 7.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Tigers give up (22).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs average 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers give up (298.7).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 298.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (4).

Season Stats