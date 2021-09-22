The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The game has a point total set at 69.5.
Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-14.5
69.5
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have not yet scored more than 69.5 points in a game this year.
- Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 69.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 6.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 28.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Terrapins games have an average total of 57.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69.5 total in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 64.2 average total in Golden Flashes games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- So far this year Maryland has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Terrapins put up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 84.7 more yards per game (517.0) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (432.3).
- In games that Maryland piles up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .
Kent State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kent State has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Kent State's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins give up (13.7).
- The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins allow (268.7).
- In games that Kent State churns out over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have three giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Kent State
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
517.0
Avg. Total Yards
432.7
268.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
2
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
10