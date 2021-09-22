Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is hugged after the Terrapins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The game has a point total set at 69.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have not yet scored more than 69.5 points in a game this year.

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 69.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 6.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 28.8 points more than the 40.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Terrapins games have an average total of 57.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 total in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 64.2 average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

So far this year Maryland has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Terrapins put up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Terrapins rack up 84.7 more yards per game (517.0) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (432.3).

In games that Maryland piles up over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

So far this season Kent State has one win against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Kent State's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Golden Flashes rack up 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins give up (13.7).

The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins allow (268.7).

In games that Kent State churns out over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have three giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats