Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (3-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). Memphis is favored by 3 points. The total is 67 points for this game.

Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3 67

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 82 points per game average.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 64.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread one time this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Tigers average 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners allow per outing (14.3).

When Memphis scores more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 504.3 yards per game, 258.6 more yards than the 245.7 the Roadrunners give up per matchup.

When Memphis churns out over 245.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (5).

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 3-0-0 this season.

This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Roadrunners score 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers give up (32.0).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.0 points.

The Roadrunners collect 458.7 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 482.3 the Tigers give up.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats