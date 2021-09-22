Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 5 points. The game's over/under is set at 52.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all three games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 16.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 18.9 points above the 33.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Spartans score 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (15.8).
- Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.8 points.
- The Spartans collect 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.
- When Michigan State amasses more than 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans have two giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have five takeaways .
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Cornhuskers average 12.2 more points per game (29.5) than the Spartans surrender (17.3).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans give up per matchup (381.3).
- When Nebraska picks up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Nebraska
39.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.8
520.0
Avg. Total Yards
481.3
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.3
2
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
5