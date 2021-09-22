Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 5 points. The game's over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 52

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in all three games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 16.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 18.9 points above the 33.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Spartans games have an average total of 51.5 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Spartans score 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (15.8).

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.8 points.

The Spartans collect 520.0 yards per game, 173.7 more yards than the 346.3 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.

When Michigan State amasses more than 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans have two giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have five takeaways .

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Cornhuskers average 12.2 more points per game (29.5) than the Spartans surrender (17.3).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Cornhuskers average 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans give up per matchup (381.3).

When Nebraska picks up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cornhuskers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Season Stats