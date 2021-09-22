Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 49.5.
Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-20.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points just two times this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 38.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wolverines average 47.0 points per game, 35.7 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (11.3).
- When Michigan records more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 514.7 yards per game, 254.0 more yards than the 260.7 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 260.7 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- This year the Scarlet Knights score 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines give up (11.3).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 11.3 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 350.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 289.0 the Wolverines give up.
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 289.0 yards.
- This year the Scarlet Knights have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Rutgers
47.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
11.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.3
514.7
Avg. Total Yards
350.7
289.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
260.7
0
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
8