Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 20.5 points. The over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -20.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points just two times this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 38.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.9 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 7.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wolverines average 47.0 points per game, 35.7 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (11.3).

When Michigan records more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 514.7 yards per game, 254.0 more yards than the 260.7 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 260.7 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This year the Scarlet Knights score 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines give up (11.3).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 11.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 350.7 yards per game, 61.7 more yards than the 289.0 the Wolverines give up.

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 289.0 yards.

This year the Scarlet Knights have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (2).

Season Stats