Minnesota vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) are overwhelming 31-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1). The over/under is set at 51 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -31 51

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only two times this year.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 48 points per game, three less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, four fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 56.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has covered the spread one time this year.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Golden Gophers average 30.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Falcons allow per outing (23.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 378.7 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 349 the Falcons give up per matchup.

In games that Minnesota amasses over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

This season, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 31 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

This season the Falcons score 6.4 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (23.7).

The Falcons collect just eight fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (299.7).

When Bowling Green picks up over 299.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats