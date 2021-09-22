Missouri vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Missouri Tigers (2-1) play the Boston College Eagles (3-0) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The point total is 58.

Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -1.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.6, is 23.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.7 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers score 40.3 points per game, 30.0 more than the Eagles allow per outing (10.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (254.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 254.3 yards.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has covered the spread one time this year.

The Eagles average 41.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Tigers give up (29).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29 points.

The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up per matchup (455.7).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 455.7 yards.

This season the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

