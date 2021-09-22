North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) are 12.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The over/under is 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points just twice this year.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 63 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 67.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42 points per game, 21.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 63 over/under in this game is 8.8 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this season North Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels rack up 42.7 points per game, 25.0 more than the Yellow Jackets surrender per contest (17.7).

When North Carolina records more than 17.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tar Heels average 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (285.7).

North Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 285.7 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels allow (24.3).

The Yellow Jackets collect only 3.0 more yards per game (383.3) than the Tar Heels give up (380.3).

When Georgia Tech churns out over 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats