The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) are 12.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The over/under is 63.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-12.5
63
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points just twice this year.
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 63 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 67.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42 points per game, 21.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 63 over/under in this game is 8.8 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season North Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12.5 points or more.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels rack up 42.7 points per game, 25.0 more than the Yellow Jackets surrender per contest (17.7).
- When North Carolina records more than 17.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tar Heels average 267.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (285.7).
- North Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 285.7 yards.
- This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Yellow Jackets put up just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels allow (24.3).
- The Yellow Jackets collect only 3.0 more yards per game (383.3) than the Tar Heels give up (380.3).
- When Georgia Tech churns out over 380.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
17.7
553.3
Avg. Total Yards
383.3
380.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.7
5
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
5