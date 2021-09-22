Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) reaches for a pass in front of Duke Blue Devils safety Da'Quan Johnson (17) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) are overwhelming 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Ohio Bobcats (0-3). The total has been set at 47.5 points for this game.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -14.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points only twice this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.5 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 47, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 47.5 .

The 53.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northwestern is winless against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 14.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Wildcats score 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (435.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is winless against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Bobcats score 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats give up (24.7).

The Bobcats average 111.7 fewer yards per game (301) than the Wildcats allow (412.7).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats