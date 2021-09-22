Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The Akron Zips (1-2) are heavy 49.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). A 67.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -49.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Akron's games have gone over 67.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 6.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.9 points lower than the 68.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 15.0 points above the 52.5 average total in Zips games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Buckeyes average 38.0 points per game, comparable to the 39.7 per outing the Zips allow.

When Ohio State puts up more than 39.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips give up per outing.

When Ohio State totals over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Akron has one win against the spread.

Akron's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Zips score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).

The Zips rack up 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (471.3).

The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats