The Akron Zips (1-2) are heavy 49.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). A 67.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-49.5
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 67.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 6.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.9 points lower than the 68.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .
- The 67.5 over/under in this game is 15.0 points above the 52.5 average total in Zips games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Buckeyes average 38.0 points per game, comparable to the 39.7 per outing the Zips allow.
- When Ohio State puts up more than 39.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 538.3 yards per game, 144.6 more yards than the 393.7 the Zips give up per outing.
- When Ohio State totals over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Akron has one win against the spread.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Zips score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes allow (28.7).
- The Zips rack up 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (471.3).
- The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Akron
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
538.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.0
471.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
4
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
1