The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 17-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 56.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-17
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points just two times this year.
- West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 85.3, is 28.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 65.8, 9.3 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (17.0).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.0 points.
- The Sooners average 487.3 yards per game, 180.6 more yards than the 306.7 the Mountaineers allow per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 306.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has covered the spread twice this season.
- West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Mountaineers put up 39.0 points per game, 22.0 more than the Sooners surrender (17.0).
- West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.
- The Mountaineers average 92.7 more yards per game (412.0) than the Sooners give up per matchup (319.3).
- When West Virginia piles up over 319.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|West Virginia
46.3
Avg. Points Scored
39.0
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
17.0
487.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.0
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
2
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
2