The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 17-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 56.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points just two times this year.

West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 85.3, is 28.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 65.8, 9.3 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (17.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.0 points.

The Sooners average 487.3 yards per game, 180.6 more yards than the 306.7 the Mountaineers allow per contest.

In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 306.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has covered the spread twice this season.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers put up 39.0 points per game, 22.0 more than the Sooners surrender (17.0).

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Mountaineers average 92.7 more yards per game (412.0) than the Sooners give up per matchup (319.3).

When West Virginia piles up over 319.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats