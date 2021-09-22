Big 12 rivals square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 6 points. The over/under is 46.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma State
-6
46
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 54.3 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
- This year, the Cowboys put up 8.3 more points per game (24.0) than the Wildcats allow (15.7).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats allow per outing (280.0).
- When Oklahoma State churns out more than 280.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Kansas State has two wins against the spread.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wildcats put up 31.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cowboys allow (19.7).
- Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys allow (328.7).
- When Kansas State totals over 328.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas State
24.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
336.7
Avg. Total Yards
374.0
328.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
280.0
5
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
6