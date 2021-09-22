Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3 runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rivals square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 6 points. The over/under is 46.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -6 46

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 54.3 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

This year, the Cowboys put up 8.3 more points per game (24.0) than the Wildcats allow (15.7).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats allow per outing (280.0).

When Oklahoma State churns out more than 280.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas State has two wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats put up 31.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cowboys allow (19.7).

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Wildcats rack up 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys allow (328.7).

When Kansas State totals over 328.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats